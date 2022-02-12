Indiana vs Michigan State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Indiana vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Indiana (16-7), Michigan State (17-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Indiana vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Michigan State has lost its scoring mojo.

It hasn’t been all that bad from the field, and it was solid against Rutgers from three, but it’s stalling.

The defense hasn’t been strong enough, there haven’t been enough trips to the free throw line, and outside of the blowout win over Michigan, getting past 65 points has been like pulling teeth over the last few weeks.

Now Michigan State gets to face Indiana’s defense – it’s No. 1 in the Big Ten isn field goal defense and scoring D.

Everyone is struggling to be consistent from the field against the combination IU’s inside presence and ability to slow down the three, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Michigan State Will Win

Indiana has lost its scoring mojo.

It wasn’t exactly shooting the lights out over the second half of the season, but it’s having problems getting to 70 points, too.

It’s having problems just getting to 60 lately.

It’s having a hard time hitting from the field and it doesn’t do much of anything from three. Combine that with major inconsistencies on the free throw line, and it’s been a rough run.

The Hoosiers are 0-5 when they can’t get to 64 points. Michigan State has allowed 64 points or fewer ten times.

The Spartans might not be scoring, but they’re keeping teams from hitting the three and they should be able to prevent the Hoosiers from going off.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

You think Michigan State is going to be that mediocre at home two games in a row?

It was bad against Northwestern back in mid-January, and its next time out at home it rocked Michigan. A few days ago it couldn’t do anything from three and was never in the loss to Wisconsin.

Story continues

Michigan State’s offense will screw up enough for IU to come up with a few transition points, but it’ll be far, far better from three.

Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 66, Indiana 59

Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams