Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Indiana vs Maryland prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

Indiana vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Indiana (15-6), Maryland (14-7)

Indiana vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

How did the Hoosiers all of a sudden bust out of a dead season to win five in a row? The defense showed up.

The offense has been just fine all season long, but it was the D that took over lately. It’s been this simple for IU – don’t get into back-and-forth firefights.

It’s 14-1 when allowing fewer than 84 points, and 0-5 when allowing that many or more. No one has been able to get more than 70 over this five game stretch.

Maryland doesn’t move the ball well enough, it doesn’t do anything from the outside, and …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps can play a little bit of defense, too.

It’s been able to keep everyone under 65 over the last four games. It’s great at getting out on threes, it’s solid at holding up on the inside, and everything works night-and-day better in XFINITY.

They struggle to get the O going on the road, but at home they’re 11-1 with the only gaffe coming against a terrific UCLA team. It’s the same thing for Indiana. It’s a killer in Bloomington, but it’s nowhere near as strong on the road.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s no lightweight losses on the road for the Hoosiers, and they seemed to have fixed the glitch.

They dominated a solid Illinois team in Champaign and pushed past Minnesota in Minneapolis. They might not go off on the Terp defense, but there’s no real worry about giving up a bazillion points.

Maryland isn’t going to be able to crank up the scoring. It might be 13-0 when scoring more than 70 points, but Indiana will be able to drag this out a bit.

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Indiana 73, Maryland 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

