Indiana vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Illinois prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Indiana vs Illinois Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (19-12), Illinois (22-8)

Why Indiana Will Win

Find anyone around lunch time on Thursday who thought Indiana was going anywhere but home after a sluggish first half against Michigan. One 46-28 second half later for a five-point win, and here we go.

The Hoosiers got hot from the field, did a great job of moving the ball around, and rode the momentum all the way into Friday.

They got the job done with the defense feeding into the offensive production, and it should be able to keep the score low – the Hoosiers have the best field goal percentage defense in the Big Ten.

Illinois isn’t going to force turnovers, it’s been inconsistent lately from the field, and …

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois rolled at will through Indiana in the lone meeting.

The Illini won 75-57 on the road in early February by hitting 48% from the field and coming up with ten threes. The D held the Hoosiers to just 36% shooting.

Yeah, Indiana might have the momentum, but that Michigan game was the type of win that’s going to take a while to get over. Illinois isn’t above getting on the move and it’s going to keep the pressure on from three.

The Illini lead the Big Ten in threes, but it’s the ability on the boards that steadies the D. Keep Indiana to 40% from the field, and everything will be fine.

Indiana vs Illinois: What’s Going To Happen

Just how much with tournament adrenaline kick in for the Hoosiers?

They were so good in the second half against Michigan, but Illinois is too steady, too strong on the boards, and it won’t go cold from the field – especially from three – but it’ll take a late run to get this done.

Story continues

Indiana got away with its poor free throw shooting against Michigan. That won’t happen here.

Indiana vs Illinois: Prediction, Lines

Illinois 74, Indiana 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Indiana vs Illinois Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Players Championship

1: The hype over 17

