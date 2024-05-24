Indiana visits Los Angeles on 3-game road slide

Indiana Fever (0-5, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Fever visit Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles finished 10-10 at home last season while going 17-23 overall. The Sparks averaged 19.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall with a 7-13 record on the road a season ago. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.