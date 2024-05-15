Advertisement

Indiana transfer CB Kobee Minor reportedly visiting Michigan State

robert bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football is reportedly hosting a fellow Big Ten transfer cornerback this week.

Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that Indiana transfer cornerback Kobee Minor visited Michigan State on Tuesday. Minor was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this past season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Minor entered the transfer portal in late April and had been connected to Alabama before they went a different route in the portal.

Minor started his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana this past season. He recorded 29 tackles and four passes defended in his 11 games for the Hoosiers this past season.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire