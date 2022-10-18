Indiana’s Tom Allen on the new situation for Rutgers on offense: ‘it’s a lot of unknowns’

Rutgers is a bit of a wildcard on the offensive side of the ball. So says Indiana head coach Tom Allen when asked about preparing for the unknown when facing the Scarlet Knights this weekend.

Last week, Rutgers let go of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, naming Nunzio Campanile as the interim. For Indiana, this means that the previous six weeks of film on the Rutgers offense means a lot less with a new playcaller on the sidelines.

Allen admitted that Rutgers can’t overhaul their offense during the span of the bye week. But, the Indiana head coach also noted that there is some uncertainty in terms of prepping his team for this weekend’s opponent.

Indiana is coming off a 38-33 loss to Maryland last Saturday.

“So, you got a new — you can’t just change your whole system. We get that. But they do have a bye week, like you said, this happened to us in the past this year. So, there will be some new things for sure you’re going to see,” Allen told reporters on Monday. “Quarterback position for them has kind of been their issue. And then just keeping guys healthy and having certain guys in there. So don’t really know who that’s going to be. That’s probably the biggest question mark. So, you kind of go back and you’ve got to have some different thoughts about each guy and what his strengths are and what he brings to the table.”

Indiana is 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten) this season. Rutgers is 3-3 (0-3 Big Ten) and has lost three straight games.

The Hoosiers have struggled defensively, allowing a Big Ten-worst 31.6 points per game. They are the second worst-pass defense in the conference as well (280.4 yards per game).

“So, you’re kind of going through that process right now figuring out what do you think they’ll do to maximize those guys in those roles when they’re behind center. So that, to me, is the biggest challenge. So, yeah, it’s a lot of unknowns,” Allen said. “So, once again, the first couple series are going to be big. We’re not really 100 percent sure what we’re going to see. So, we’re going to have to be able to be really, really good coaches and adapt and adjust on the hoof and put a game plan together that has the ability to do that adaptation for our guys from the sideline when the game gets going.”

