Indiana stuns No. 6 Michigan State to sweep season series





Indiana students rush the court after the Hoosiers' victory over Michigan State. (Reuters)

Indiana may not make it to the NCAA tournament this season, but it has Michigan State’s number.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Hoosiers (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) kept their slim March Madness hopes alive with a 63-62 upset victory over No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) on Saturday to sweep their regular-season series.

This was a close game from the start. Even though the Spartans held a 35-28 lead at halftime, the Hoosiers were able to mount an amazing comeback. In fact, Indiana trailed by as many as 12 points in this game, but they went on a 7-0 late in the game to collect this victory. And guess what? The Twitter world went off!





Story continues

If this 1-point win by unranked Indiana over No. 6 Michigan State is any indication, it’s going to be a wild ride today with college basketball. 🏀 #MSUvsIU #Spartans #Hoosiers #MarchMadness #CollegeBasketball #BBN pic.twitter.com/HUeKeXFkuq — Darrell Clem (@Darrell_Clem) March 2, 2019

This has been a huge week for the Hoosiers, who knocked off No. 19 Wisconsin and Michigan State. Indiana’s final two games are against Illinois and Rutgers. Of course, these are must-win games for Indiana. If the Hoosiers can cruise to victory in both games, they increase their chances of making the tournament.

More from Yahoo Sports: