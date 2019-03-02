Indiana stuns No. 6 Michigan State to sweep season series
Indiana may not make it to the NCAA tournament this season, but it has Michigan State’s number.
The Hoosiers (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) kept their slim March Madness hopes alive with a 63-62 upset victory over No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) on Saturday to sweep their regular-season series.
This was a close game from the start. Even though the Spartans held a 35-28 lead at halftime, the Hoosiers were able to mount an amazing comeback. In fact, Indiana trailed by as many as 12 points in this game, but they went on a 7-0 late in the game to collect this victory. And guess what? The Twitter world went off!
The Indiana Hoosiers on the bubble like... pic.twitter.com/wkZQmrbHwK
— 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝘿 𝙇𝙔𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙎 (@ChadxLykins) March 2, 2019
Some happy Hoosiers on the court @ids_sports #iubb pic.twitter.com/M5t2QMHRSO
— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 2, 2019
If this 1-point win by unranked Indiana over No. 6 Michigan State is any indication, it’s going to be a wild ride today with college basketball. 🏀 #MSUvsIU #Spartans #Hoosiers #MarchMadness #CollegeBasketball #BBN pic.twitter.com/HUeKeXFkuq
— Darrell Clem (@Darrell_Clem) March 2, 2019
This has been a huge week for the Hoosiers, who knocked off No. 19 Wisconsin and Michigan State. Indiana’s final two games are against Illinois and Rutgers. Of course, these are must-win games for Indiana. If the Hoosiers can cruise to victory in both games, they increase their chances of making the tournament.
