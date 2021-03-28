Indiana survives late NC State rally as first No. 1 seed falls in NCAA women's tournament
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NC State made a habit this March of falling behind early before rallying to victory.
It should have stuck with that game plan.
The top-seeded Wolfpack surged to a 22-14 first-quarter edge on Saturday only to watch No. 4 seed Indiana take over before halftime en route to a 73-70 Sweet 16 victory. The Hoosiers advance to the regional final round while the Wolfpack are the first No. 1 seed to exit the NCAA women's tournament.
NC State looked in control while holding Indiana to 8-of-27 shooting to start the game. But Indiana closed the second quarter with a 6-0 run that it extended to 19-2 in the third quarter before taking a 58-48 lead into the fourth.
Indiana maintained the 10-point edge, holding a 70-60 lead with 2:53 remaining. But it was playing without its best player after leading scorer and rebounder MacKenzie Holmes fouled out on an offensive foul with 3:24 remaining.
The Wolfpack rallied with Holmes on the bench to cut Indiana's lead to as close at two points in the game's final minute. But All-American Elissa Cunane's desperation 3-point heave missed the mark as time ran out, sealing Indiana's first-ever trip to the Elite Eight.