Indiana survives late NC State rally as first No. 1 seed falls in NCAA women's tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Nicole Cardano-Hillary #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Raina Perez #2 of the NC State Wolfpack chase a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NC State made a habit this March of falling behind early before rallying to victory.

It should have stuck with that game plan.

The top-seeded Wolfpack surged to a 22-14 first-quarter edge on Saturday only to watch No. 4 seed Indiana take over before halftime en route to a 73-70 Sweet 16 victory. The Hoosiers advance to the regional final round while the Wolfpack are the first No. 1 seed to exit the NCAA women's tournament.

NC State looked in control while holding Indiana to 8-of-27 shooting to start the game. But Indiana closed the second quarter with a 6-0 run that it extended to 19-2 in the third quarter before taking a 58-48 lead into the fourth.

Indiana maintained the 10-point edge, holding a 70-60 lead with 2:53 remaining. But it was playing without its best player after leading scorer and rebounder MacKenzie Holmes fouled out on an offensive foul with 3:24 remaining.

The Wolfpack rallied with Holmes on the bench to cut Indiana's lead to as close at two points in the game's final minute. But All-American Elissa Cunane's desperation 3-point heave missed the mark as time ran out, sealing Indiana's first-ever trip to the Elite Eight.