Indiana State's Elias Foor places 15th in NCAA men's discus

Indiana State senior Elias Foor placed 15th in the men’s discus, registering his longest throw at 187 feet and 11 inches, during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Friday night at Hayward Field.

Ranked No. 20 in the nation entering the meet, Foor got the 187-11 on his third and final attempt. He needed to place in the top nine out of two groups to qualify for three more throws in the discus finals.

ISU senior Grace Quinlan will compete in the women’s high jump at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday, which is the last day for the NCAA outdoor championships at Eugene.