Indiana State survives Bradley scare with OT win, stays atop Missouri Valley standings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Ryan Conwell scored 22 points and Isaiah Swope added seven in the overtime as Indiana State knocked off Bradley 95-86 on Saturday night.

Conwell was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and went 4-for-4 from the line for the Sycamores (18-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Swope scored 19 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Robbie Avila shot 6-for-14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Duke Deen led the Braves (15-6, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and four assists. Malevy Leons added 18 points and six rebounds for Bradley. In addition, Connor Hickman finished with 13 points. The loss broke the Braves’ nine-game winning streak.

Indiana State led Bradley at the half, 33-29, with Swope (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Indiana State pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 66-63 with 8:49 left in the half. Conwell scored 14 second-half points.

Indiana State remained in first place in the MVC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball beats Bradley in OT, leads MVC standings