Will Indiana State be in NCAA Tournament? Experts predict if Sycamores will go dancing.

Indiana State is a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament after it lost the Missouri Valley championship to Drake on Sunday.

It will be a long week for the Sycamores, who will have to wait until Selection Sunday to see if they have qualified for March Madness. Will they get in? According to multiple members of the media, it will be very close.

Here is what they had to say about Indiana State's chances:

ESPN's Joe Lunardi believes the Sycamores will sneak in, but they'll be slotted as a No. 11 seed. Not only does Lunardi believe Indiana State will be among the last four in the field, but he noted ISU will be the very last team in. Lunardi has Indiana State playing St. John's, another 11 seed, in the First Four round, which will take place March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio.

Andy Katz believes in Indiana State and said the Sycamores are deserving off a No. 11 seed. In his scenario, ISU would play Mississippi in Dayton.

"Are the Sycamores going to make it? They lost to Drake on Sunday. I think they do," Katz said. "Yes, they've got one Quad 1 win. Auburn only had one Quad 1 win. Yes, they lost to Illinois State and at Southern Illinois. They won the league, 28-6."

Like other forecasters, Mike DeCoursy thinks Indiana State gets in as one of the last four teams. DeCoursy has ISU as a 12 seed.

On3's James Fletcher III thinks the Sycamores are going to be the last four in, along with New Mexico, Northwestern and Villanova. Fletcher has ISU matched up against Northwestern as 11 seeds in Dayton. The winner would play Utah State, the sixth seed.

Indiana State makes it as one of the last four in, according to Patrick Stevens. The Sycamores would be joined in Dayton by Virginia, Colorado and New Mexico. Stevens believes ISU will play Virginia in Dayton.

"James Madison will make its sixth NCAA tournament trip after claiming the Sun Belt title," writes Stevens. "The Dukes saved the selection committee a hard conversation, and may have done a huge favor to Indiana State, which finds itself in a precarious position at the moment and in need of as much help as it can find. It got some on Monday night."

Indiana State is truly on the bubble. Bill Bender of the Sporting News predicted ISU will be among the first four out. Bender said Pitt, Providence and Texas A&M will be part of that group.

"The Sycamores are going to be in an uncomfortable waiting game of bubble watching after losing to Drake in the MVC championship game," Bender wrote.

Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus of USA TODAY not only don't think the Sycamores will make the tournament, but they also believe they won't be part of the first four out. Instead, ISU is listed as the next four out, along with Pitt, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

"Then there are the unfortunate runners-up from tournaments already completed who can now only wait and hope there is enough cannibalism in the major conference tourneys to help them into the field – looking at you, Indiana State," the article stated.

