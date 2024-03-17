Indiana State is on NCAA tournament bubble on Selection Sunday. Are Sycamores in or out?

With each upset in a power conference tournament, Indiana State basketball gets more nervous.

Craziness in the American and Atlantic 10 tournaments. Texas A&M beating Kentucky in the SEC tournament. Providence beating Creighton in the Big East tournament. N.C. State advancing to the ACC championship game.

All of those results threaten to pop the Sycamores' NCAA tournament bubble. Therefore, ISU enters Selection Sunday in a precarious position, awaiting the committee's decision.

ISU (27-6) hopes to make the 68-team field as an at-large team, a rarity for the Missouri Valley Conference. The Sycamores lost the MVC tournament championship game to Drake. Indiana State last made March Madness in 2011 as a No. 14 seed.

CBS' Seth Davis asked committee chair Dan Gavitt about teams such as Indiana State (actually, Davis acknowledged he was asking about ISU) on Saturday.

He's from Pike: This is Indiana State's dream season and Ryan Conwell's moment

Gavitt didn't offer much insight, as you might expect, but he acknowledged metrics such as the NET rankings play a significant role, as does the eye test.

"The committee's task with the at larges, all 36 of them, is to select the best 36 teams. They use all sorts of ways to evaluate teams to determine who are the 36 best. The process has become more metrics-driven over the years."



—Dan Gavitt pic.twitter.com/HVpDW82gSD — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024

Indiana State had a NET ranking of 30th on Saturday, down two places from the previous day. The highest-ranked team in the NET to be left out of the tournament was No. 33 N.C. State in 2019.

Here's where various bracketologists have the Sycamores as of Saturday night.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: First four out

Jerry Palm, CBS: First four out

Patrick Stevens, Washington Post: Moving out

Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports: First four out

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State March Madness bracket predictions for NCAA tournament