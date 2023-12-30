Indiana State men's basketball shows fight against Michigan State, but loses 87-75

The Indiana State men's basketball team had a second-half lead against Tom Izzo and Michigan State in a nonconference matchup Saturday, but the Spartans pulled away late to win, 87-75.

Going into halftime, the Sycamores trailed the Spartans 44-34. When the second half began, Indiana State started scoring at will. Isaiah Swope made a 3-pointer with 15:46 left to tie it up at 49-49.

A little more than a minute later, ISU took its first lead since early on in the first half when Julian Larry's 3-pointer gave the Sycamores a 54-53 advantage. Swope gave Indiana State a 64-59 lead with 10:38 remaining, but MSU scored seven straight points to regain the lead.

Jayson Kent tied it at 66-66 with a layup, however, that was the final time ISU evened things up. The Sycamores dropped to 11-2 overall. Next up is Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville (10-3).

Swope scored a game-high 26 points. He made 6 of 13 3-point attempts and shot 9 of 18 from the field. Ryan Conwell was second on the team with 16 points and Kent contributed 12 points.

