Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope transfers to Saint Louis, rejoins Robbie Avila, Josh Schertz

Former Indiana State basketball coach Josh Schertz is bringing another player with him from the Sycamores to Saint Louis, this time in junior guard Isaiah Swope.

The All-Missouri Valley Conference selection announced Monday on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he is following teammate Robbie Avila to Saint Louis to play for Schertz and the Billikens for the 2024-25 season.

"The first thing that pops out to me with Isaiah is his toughness and courage," Schertz said in a statement. "What he did for our team at Indiana State last year was one of the most selfless and remarkable displays of those traits I have ever witnessed. His quickness and shooting are at elite levels, and he is one of the best scorers in all of college basketball. On top of that, he is a savage competitor and a winner. We are incredibly lucky to have a player and person the caliber of Isaiah Swope in our program."

The 5-foot-10 guard from Newburgh, Indiana native quickly became a key player during his lone year at Indiana State in 2023-24, as he was the Sycamores' third-leading scorer at 15.9 points per game. Swope averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in Indiana State's five postseason games in the NIT. He finished with 19 points against Seton Hall in the NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, one in which Indiana State came up short 79-77.

"I’ve looked at some (video) on him. He’s a great shooter. To have two guys on the court who can have that kind of gravity and stretch the floor is really hard to guard. So, it will take some pressure off me and open things for everybody," Saint Louis guard Gibson Jimerson told Stu Durando of St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the addition of Swope to the Bilikens.

Durando also reported that Swope had knee surgery following the season and should be back for summer workouts sometime in June per Schertz.

It is the second time that Swopes has transferred in his career, as he joined Indiana State from Southern Indiana prior to the 2023-24 season. He was a 2023 first-team selection to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team, as he led USI with 15.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope transfers to Saint Louis, rejoins Robbie Avila, Josh Schertz