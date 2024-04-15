Indiana State transfers Jayson Kent, Julian Larry commit to Texas basketball

Indiana State senior forward Jayson Kent and guard Julian Larry are transferring to Texas for the 2024-25 season, according to reports from On3's Joe Tipton.

Both entered the transfer portal following coach Josh Schertz's departure from ISU to Saint Louis. Larry and Kent visited the Austin campus this weekend together. Kent committed earlier Sunday, and Larry followed a few hours later.

Saint Louis was among the schools recruiting both.

Indiana State Sycamores guard Jayson Kent (20) yells in excitement with fans Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 85-81.

Kent averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds a game for the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champions, and shot 63.9% from the field. He was injured in ISU's loss to Illinois State after being ranked for the first time since Larry Bird played for the Sycamores. He missed the following game, another loss to Southern Illinois. Those defeats loomed large on Selection Sunday, which ended with an NCAA tournament snub and a trip to the NIT.

A junior out of Frisco, Texas, Larry was a four-year player for the Sycamores, predating Schertz's arrival in Terre Haute. Larry exploded this season as an electric guard, averaging career highs with 11.0 points and 4.8 assists, plus 2.8 rebounds a game.

After Schertz left for Saint Louis, all five starters entered the portal. Two have found new homes, while Schertz is hoping to lure Robbie Avila, Isaiah Swope and Ryan Conwell to Saint Louis.

Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1) watches the ball Thursday, April 4, 2024, during the NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 79-77.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball's Jayson Kent, Julian Larry transfer to Texas