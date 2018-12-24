Indiana State beats UNLV in semis of Diamond Head Classic UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to play as his team takes on Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) -- Jordan Barnes had 28 points and five assists, Tyreke Key added 16 points and Indiana State beat UNLV 84-79 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Barnes' 3-pointer with 43 seconds left extended Indiana State's lead to 81-77 and he added two free throws on their next possession. UNLV missed a shot and Key made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Emondre Rickman added 13 points with two blocked shots and Bronson Kessinger had 11 points for Indiana State (8-3). Rickman needs two blocks to tie Nate Green for fourth in program history.

Barnes led the way in the first half with 11 points as the Sycamores were ahead 35-28.

Amauri Hardy tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin' Rebels (6-5). Freshman Joel Ntambwe added 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Kris Clyburn had 15 points.

UNLV extended its NCAA record of making a 3-pointer to 1,050 straight games.