Indiana State basketball wins eighth straight, trouncing Valparaiso

Indiana State had this game in hand early.

The host Sycamores used an 18-point run to get rolling on the way to a 101-61 win over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference action. ISU (21-3, 12-1) earned its eighth straight victory.

After trailing 7-4 with 17:28 left in the first half, the Sycamores surged to a 22-7 lead at the 12:34 mark. They led 50-36 at halftime and started the second half with a 17-2 run.

Robbie Avila scored 27 points with eight rebounds, while Ryan Conwell and Julian Larry had 12 each.

Cooper Schwieger had 17 points to lead the Beacons (6-18, 2-11), who have lost five straight.

ISU plays at Missouri State on Saturday. The Sycamores beat the Bears 88-66 last month.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball wins eighth straight, beating Valparaiso