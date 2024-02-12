Indiana State basketball is ranked for first time since Larry Bird era

Indiana State entered the college basketball national rankings for the first time in 45 years Monday.

The Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley) are No. 23 in the Associated Press poll as they ride a nine-game winning streak. They are 24th in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

They entered the 1979 NCAA tournament ranked No. 1 in nation, powered by Larry Bird and Carl Nicks. They lost the national championship game that year to Michigan State and Magic Johnson.

ISU has been in the tournament three times since (2000, '01, '11).

Five ISU players average in double figures: Isaiah Swope (17.7), Robbie Avila (16.4), Ryan Conwell (15.9), Jayson Kent (13.0) and Julian Larry (10.6).

The Sycamores host Illinois State (11-14, 5-9) on Tuesday night.

Andy Katz of NCAA.com ranks ISU 17th (and Butler 22nd) this week; Gary Parrish of CBS Sports ranks the Sycamores 19th.

