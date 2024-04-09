Indiana State basketball players enter transfer portal after coach leaves

Remember the resurgent season Indiana State basketball just had?

There may soon be little left of that Sycamores team. Coach Josh Schertz took the Saint Louis coaching job shortly after ISU 32-7 season ended, and it's believed he wants to bring his key players to the Billikens.

All the primary players from the team that came so close to winning the NIT championship are reportedly in the transfer portal:

∎ Robbie Avila, a 6-10 sophomore who averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 39.4% on 3-pointers and gathering nicknames such as "Larry Nerd," "Milk Chamberlain" and "College Jokic."

∎ Ryan Conwell, a 6-4 sophomore who averaged 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 40.7% from 3.

∎ Isaiah Swope, a 5-10 junior who averaged 15.9 points and 1.3 steals.

∎ Jayson Kent, a 6-8 junior who averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds.

∎ Julian Larry, a 6-3 junior who averaged 11 points and 4.8 assists and shot 46.2% on 3s.

ISU's top bench player, Xavier Bledson, has exhausted his eligibility. No other Sycamores players averaged more than 11 minutes per game.

