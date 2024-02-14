Indiana State basketball loses to Illinois State in first game as ranked team since Larry Bird

Indiana State's first appearance in the national college basketball rankings in 45 years may not last long.

The host No. 24 (USA TODAY) Sycamores fell 80-67 at home against struggling Illinois State (12-14, 6-9 Missouri Valley). Indiana State had won its previous nine games and Illinois State snapped a three-game losing streak.

Illinois State freshman Johnny Kinziger scored a career-high 31 points. His previous best was 14. Myles Foster added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Julian Larry had 20 points and Isaiah Swope 18 for the Sycamores (22-4, 13-2). Ryan Conwell had 10. Indiana State made 8-of-38 3-pointers (21%).

Know your Sycamores: Who is the Indiana State basketball player with goggles?

Swope gave Indiana State its only lead at 49-48 with 9:33 remaining. However, Illinois State followed with consecutive 3-pointers to lead 54-49 and quickly extended the edge to double digits.

Illinois State scored the game's first six points over 3-plus minutes and extended its edge to 22-8 at the 12:33 mark. The Sycamores missed their first 16 3-point shots before Swope connected with 1:21 left in the first half.

The Redbirds led 35-29 at halftime behind Kinziger's 12 points. Julian Larry had eight for Indiana State.

Indiana State box score vs. Illinois State

ILLINOIS ST. (12-14): Foster 8-13 3-3 19, Lewis 2-4 2-3 6, Banks 3-12 1-4 7, Kinziger 10-12 9-11 31, Poindexter 2-6 0-0 4, Kasubke 3-4 2-3 10, Walker 1-3 1-1 3, Pence 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 18-25 80.

INDIANA ST. (22-4): Avila 2-10 2-2 6, Conwell 4-11 0-0 10, Larry 7-17 5-6 20, Swope 6-15 2-2 18, Kent 2-5 0-0 4, Wolfe 3-4 0-0 7, Bledson 0-4 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 11-12 67.

Halftime—Illinois St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 4-16 (Kasubke 2-2, Kinziger 2-3, Pence 0-1, Poindexter 0-3, Banks 0-7), Indiana St. 8-38 (Swope 4-13, Conwell 2-9, Wolfe 1-2, Larry 1-5, Kent 0-1, Bledson 0-3, Avila 0-5). Fouled Out_Conwell. Rebounds_Illinois St. 37 (Lewis 13), Indiana St. 32 (Kent 8). Assists_Illinois St. 8 (Foster, Banks 3), Indiana St. 11 (Larry 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, Indiana St. 21.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball loses to Illinois State in first ranked game