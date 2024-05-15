Indiana State basketball is in complete rebuild mode. Meet the 8 new Sycamores players.

Indiana State basketball fans will always remember the 2023-24 season. But that's all that's left — memories. The coach and team that rejuvenated the Hulman Center are gone.

Josh Schertz left for Saint Louis. Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope followed. Jayson Kent and Julian Larry transferred to Texas. Ryan Conwell landed at Xavier. Masen Miller picked North Dakota State. Augustinas Kiudulas chose VMI. Jake Wolfe and Xavier Bledson graduated.

Only Aaron Gray, Jayden Daughtry, Derek Vorst and Cooper Bean remain from last year's NIT runner-up team. Bean redshirted and the other three combined for 6.1 points per game last season.

New coach Matthew Graves has been busy on his root-and-branch rebuild adding eight new players so far. Here's a look at who Sycamores fans will need to get to know ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Merritt Alderink, F, Zeeland, Mich.

Zeeland West's Merrit Alderink passes against North Farmington in the Division 1 state semifinals on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Alderink committed to the Sycamores when Schertz was in charge and stuck with the Sycamores after Schertz left for SLU. Ranked the No. 3 player in Michigan in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, the 6-6 Alderink checks in as a three-star prospect and No. 64 power forward in the class. He led Zeeland West to the best season in program history, with district and regional titles, and earned Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Best of the Best and Detroit Free Press all-state honors this season.

Picked ISU over offers from Kent State, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.

Bobby Cannon, F, Lewisville, N.C.

Cannon originally signed with New Orleans to play for Mark Slessinger. After 13 years at UNO, Slessinger decided to return home to Indiana and joined Graves' staff as associate head coach. Cannon followed the coach to Terre Haute.

"Bobby is a dynamic player with a dynamic personality," Slessinger said when Cannon signed with UNO. "He plays with great energy and passion. With his size at 6-10 his ability to shoot the ball and spread the floor is tremendous. He has great skill level offensively handling and passing the ball beyond scoring.

"His length also gives him opportunities defensively to change a lot of shots."

Cannon averaged 11 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Before committing to UNO, he had offers from East Carolina, Old Dominion and Winthrop.

Tyran Cook, Milwaukee (VMI)

He started 23 of 32 games last season as freshman for the Cadets, averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. A 6-2 guard, he shot 34% from behind the arc. He scored a season-high 28 points vs. Chattanooga on Feb. 8 when he went 6-of-6 from deep.

He graduated as Waukesha South High School's second all-time leading scorer (1,913) and rebounder (650) and he finished second in the state in the high jump.

Markus Harding, F, Toronto (Central Michigan)

entral Michigan Chippewas forward Markus Harding (15) and Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) look for the rebound in the first half at Crisler Center in 2022.

A 6-10, 255-pounder, Harding averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot 53.3% from the field last season for the Chippewas. He junior forward started 39 of 46 games over the past two seasons. He hit 21 3-pointers at a 30% clip in 2022-23, but saw that number shrink to just seven 3s at a 19% rate last season.

He arrived at CMU via Eastern Florida State College by way of Toronto after only starting to play basketball at 14 years old.

Jahni Summers, G, Evansville, Ind. (Coffeyville Community College)

Castle's Caleb Niehaus (40) defends as Harrison's Jahni Summers (24) drives to the basket during the basketball game between the Castle Knights and the Harrison Warriors at Castle High School in Newburgh, Ind., Friday evening, Dec. 10, 2021.

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference freshman of the year, Summers averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds a game and shot 37.1% from 3, earning second-team All-KJCCC honors. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, UC Riverside, Winthrop, IU Indianapolis, FGCU and others.

A standout at Evansville Harrison, schools contacted him or his coach weekly. Division II programs couldn't believe he didn't have more offers. Division I schools wanted to watch his film. But between the transfer portal and the extra year granted because of the pandemic, no one provided him a chance.

“I had to come to the realization that it takes time," he told Courier & Press reporter Kyle Sokeland in 2022. "Patience is something I had to go through. I'm just letting it sink in day by day. Trying to be in the gym every day and go hard."

Samage Teel, G, Greenville, N.C. (Presbyterian)

Teel started 21 of 32 games for Presbyterian last season as a junior, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 41.5% from behind the arc, with 54 makes from deep. The 6-2 guard scored over 20 points five times last season, finishing last year with a season-high 28 points in a CBI first-round loss to Montana.

He started his college career at Winston-Salem State, scoring 594 points over two seasons. In high school, he helped lead Farmville Central to two North Carolina state championships.

Camp Wagner, G, Dallas (Rice)

A 6-6 guard, Wagner played in 18 games last season as a freshman for the Owls, averaging 3.5 minutes a game (1.2 points). Coincidentally, he scored a career-high 11 points against... yup, you guessed it, Indiana State, hitting three 3s.

He played at Link Prep Academy (Mo.) where he averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior.

Jayan Walker, G, Raleigh, N.C.

A 6-6 combo guard out of Charlotte's Combine Academy (N.C.), Walker had offers from Marshall and Georgia State, and added new offers from Utah State and Kennesaw State. He was offered by Indiana State on April 22, visited campus on May 3 and committed May 4.

