Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs leaves for South Florida job

A few months after its highly successful men's basketball coach left Terre Haute for greener pastures, Indiana State will need to replace its baseball coach, too.

Mitch Hannahs, who went 355-214-1 in 11 seasons at ISU with five NCAA tournament appearances, is leaving the Sycamores to be the new head coach at South Florida.

"USF is an amazing institution with a thriving athletic department that is on an incredible trajectory," Hannahs said in a news release announcing his hire. "I am eager to get on campus to meet with our players and begin building a championship program."

Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute IN., on Apr. 2, 2019.

As a player, Hannahs helped the Sycamores make the NCAA tournament in three of his four seasons. As a coach, Hannahs guided the Sycamores to five NCAA regional bids, including three in the past five seasons. ISU finished this past season with an RPI at No. 10, but was eliminated by regional host Kentucky after splitting with Illinois and beating Western Michigan earlier in the regional.

In 2023, the Sycamores had a banner year, reaching the program's first Super Regional. Over the past two seasons, ISU posted a records of 45-17 and 44-15, repeating as Missouri Valley Conference champions, with Hannahs winning back-to-back MVC Coach of the Year honors.

Zero chance this doesn't have anything to do with the monumental debacle of last yr super regional and/or the current AD search. Mitch loved being in Terre Haute and coaching ISU...so sad to lose another unbelievable attribute to the university https://t.co/4QMAwBOGnE — Matt Renn (@matt_renn) June 8, 2024

Indiana State saying goodbye to Schertz and Hannahs within months of each other is a one two punch that will be hard to absorb but ya can’t blame either Coach for making the jump. Hannahs elevated the ISU Baseball program to new heights and will surely do the same at USF — Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) June 8, 2024

Being told Mitch Hannahs deal with University of South Florida is over $300K. He was highest paid in MVC at ISU making under $200K — Rick Semmler (@RickSemmler) June 8, 2024

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mitch Hannahs and his family to Bulls Nation as the new leader of USF Baseball!" USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a news release announcing the hire. "Highly respected in baseball circles with an outstanding coaching record that speaks for itself, Mitch did an incredible job elevating the Indiana State program to national prominence with its domination of the Missouri Valley Conference the last two years and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Super Regional. I am excited by his vision and strategic plan to utilize USF's facilities and resources to build a championship program in the baseball hotbed of Tampa Bay."

USF went 26-29 last season and 21-39 the previous season under coach Billy Mohl, who was 174-187-1 in seven seasons as Bulls head coach.

