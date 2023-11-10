Indiana State at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team got off to a hot start to the 2023-24 season with a 105-73 win on Monday night over the Morehead State Eagles. The Tide will hit will hardwood for the second time on Friday night as they play host to the Indiana State Sycamores from inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Sycamores also won their season opener on Monday night 90-60 over Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College.

Alabama will be led by several newcomers including Grant Nelson who dropped 24 points in his Alabama debut on Monday night.

As we await tipoff from inside Coleman, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Indiana State.

How to watch

Date: Nov. 10, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network +, ESPN +

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Indiana State injury report

Aaron Gray is out indefinitely (eligibility).

Alabama injury report

Freshman Kris Parker is questionable (eye abrasion)

Indiana State player to watch: Isaiah Swope

Junior guard Isaiah Swope dropped 26 points in the Sycamores season opener and will be a challenge for the Crimson Tide backcourt.

Alabama player to watch: Mark Sears

Mark Sears was rock solid for the Tide in their season opener with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Alabama will once again need Sears to set the tone for the contest with his impressive play.

