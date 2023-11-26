Indiana starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans on transferring

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans on entering the transfer portal.

The fall window for players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

Indiana linebacker Myles Jackson was the first player to announce he was transferring after coach Tom Allen was fired on Sunday.

Sorsby, who posted his plans on social media, had 1,587 passing yards (57%) with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was 1-6 as the team's starting quarterback.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport that I love," Sorsby posted on X. I would also like to thank coach Allen, coach Bell, coach Carey, and the rest of the Indiana coaching staff for giving me a chance to play for the Hoosiers."

Excited for the next chapter 🖤 pic.twitter.com/thb9JaSkgV — Brendan Sorsby (@BrendanSorsby15) November 26, 2023

"I would also like to thank my teammates for pushing me to be my best every day in practice and believing in me. After careful conversations with my family and God, I would like to announce that I'm entering the transfer portal."

Sorsby initially lost out on the starting job to Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson. There was little separation between the redshirt freshmen as they battled for the job throughout the offseason.

Allen decided to extend the competition into the regular season by rotating the two against Ohio State and Indiana State with each of them getting a start.

Jackson won the job, but was eventually benched after struggling in losses to Maryland and Michigan. Allen made a change at offensive coordinator as well with Rod Carey replacing Walt Bell.

The offense was more consistent down the stretch with 400.6 yards per game and 32.3 points per in the final three games.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him onX @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana QB Brendan Sorsby is entering his name into transfer portal