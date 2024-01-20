Indiana starting center Kel'el Ware won't play against Wisconsin

MADISON — Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware won't play against Wisconsin on Friday night.

While the center made the trip to Madison — he was listed as questionable on IU's injury availability report — he didn't participate in pre-game warmups and came out of the tunnel at the Kohl Center before tipoff wearing street clothes and a boot on his right foot.

He came into the game averaging 14.2 points and team-high 9.4 rebounds per game. The only previous game he missed was against Kennesaw State on Dec. 29 after coming down with COVID-19.

More: Did Indiana coach Mike Woodson have any regrets about his game management against Purdue?

Ware struggled in his showdown with Purdue's Zach Edey earlier in the week. He got in foul trouble early in the first half and ended up only playing 26 minutes in the 87-66 loss. The defending Big Ten player of the year had a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson told reporters that he needed more toughness from Ware.

“Edey kind of had his way,” Woodson said.

Ware's injury will leave Indiana short-handed against a Wisconsin team that has plenty of size in the front court with 7-foot-0 center Steven Crowl (12 points and 7.8 rebounds) along with 6-foot-9 Tyler Wahl (11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds).

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware sitting out against Wisconsin