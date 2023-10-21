Indiana starting Brendan Sorsby at quarterback against Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football started Brendan Sorsby at quarterback on Saturday against Rutgers.

Sorsby came off the bench in each of the last two games, but this is his first start since the season-opener against Ohio State. He's thrown for 294 yards (51.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions in four games.

Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters earlier this week that he doesn't plan to rotate the quarterbacks again this season after revisiting the quarterback competition between Sorsby and Tayven Jackson over the last two weeks.

“This person will be the guy,” Allen said.

More: Indiana football vs. Rutgers: Scouting report, prediction

Jackson won the job after outperforming Sorsby during the first two games. Allen extended a quarterback competition that started in January into the season to give both quarterbacks a chance to perform against live competition.

The results were mixed, with Jackson going 1-3 as a starter while throwing for 914 yards (60.9%) with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Indiana's new offensive coordinator Rod Carey said the coaching staff opened the competition at quarterback back up because the results through the first half of the season weren't good enough.

“If you are not performing, whether you are a left guard or quarterback, there has to be evaluation,” Carey said. “That's called coaching, and we have to try to put the team in the best spot to win a football game. The quarterbacks are not different. That's why we went into the game doing what we were going to do because we were trying to get good performance out of that position.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's QB carousel stops spinning on Brendan Sorsby against Rutgers