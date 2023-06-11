Indiana All-Stars: Bloomington North's Roberts ends on winning note

Indiana All-Star JaQualon Roberts (13) rushes up the court Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars vs. Juniors boys game at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — JaQualon Roberts went out like he came in, a winner.

Now far removed from that November 2019 win over Bedford North Lawrence in his freshman debut, the last act of his four-part play was a stint with the Indiana All-Stars. The Bloomington North grad and future Vanderbilt Commodore had a solid run in the three games series, going 10-for-20 shooting, 3-for-5 on 3s and 3-of-5 on free throws.

None of that meant as much as pulling out a split in the series Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a resounding 95-74 victory in front of 4,500, which included a good contingent in maroon and gold.

"Once again that pride aspect," Roberts said. "We lost against the juniors and the seniors Kentucky team yesterday. So looking at the list of Indiana All-Star teams who have been through this process, the list of wins throughout the years, playing with 'Indiana' on your chest is a big really deal.

"It was very important, going into this game, everybody's cheering, it a big thing in Indiana and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Roberts, who wore No. 13, enjoyed spending the past week after the state track meet with teammates from Ben Davis to Zionsville.

"Just being able to play with my guys," Roberts said. "Being an Indiana All-Star, I've seen these guys throughout the years, whether it be high school or AAU, so just being to play with them one last time before we get to college. It kind of set the tone for what it's about to look like.

"To be able to see a little bit what it's like in college, having that competitive edge, playing with great guys. I think that's the most memories I'm going to have, just getting to play with them one last time."

Giant kudos

Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle was tabbed to coach the Indiana All-Stars after an undefeated season that included North and Roberts as one of the victims in the semistate opener. Carlisle was thrilled to have the Cougar on his side this time around.

"I told him I was pleasantly surprised by how skilled he was and how hard he played," Carlisle said. "He's eager to learn. He listens to coaching. I have no questions that he's going to do great things at the next level. He'll be great at Vanderbilt. I was extremely impressed with him.

"I just thought how he approached practice. How he handles his business, that is a class act. I would have loved to had him on any team of mine that I've ever had."

Bloomington North's JaQualon Roberts, playing for the Senior Indiana All-Stars, goes up to defend against Kokomo star and Junior All-Star Flory Bidunga in their game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

Strong night in Owensboro

Roberts played for 16 minutes in the Junior-Senior game at Cathedral, scoring six points to go with four rebounds and two steals in the 105-100 loss last Wednesday.

Then came the nightmare start in Owensboro on the same floor former teammate Gavin Reed will call home while playing for Kentucky Wesleyan next season. Down 17-2, Roberts helped lead the comeback on a night when everyone outside of Marcus Burton and Sheridan Sharp were struggling to score.

"He was instrumental in getting us back in the game yesterday," Carlisle said. "He had a great game. We didn't have a lot of energy to come out. And when he came in, the game changed immediately."

Roberts ended up playing 22 minutes and scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks.

"We're pretty good players but some of us might not be used to losing," Roberts said. "When that happens, we have to make sure we bounce back.

"So when my name was called to come off the bench and get into the game, I was ready for it. I wanted to bring some energy and get the guys spirits lifted and ultimately, get a chance to win the game."

Indiana All-Star Zane Doughty (12) blocks a shot from Kentucky All-Star Marcus Eaves (2) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Back home again, in Indiana

After losses to the Juniors and then Kentucky's seniors in Owensboro, the Indiana boys put on a much better show on their home turf even while missing three big pieces, Xavier Booker of Cathedral, Joey Hart of Linton and Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian.

"That bus ride home, you never want to be on the losing side," Roberts said. "It was a little bit sad, a little bit down on the bus. But on the way home, we decided, we're not going to lose this game.

"Basically, looking at those win receipts from previous years, we didn't want to be the team that got swept both games, so coming into this game, we came in with the idea that we were going to win."

Just as Kentucky tried to bury Indiana early in Game 1 with an 18-2 start, Indiana returned the favor with a 17-0 blitz to start this game. It covered the first five minutes before a free throw broke the ice for the boys in blue.

The lead got as high as 19 at 26-7 after a layup by Roberts, before Kentucky started chipping away. Indiana led 37-23 with 3:12 left but an ugly finish let Kentucky go on a 10-0 run before Luke Almodovar of Noblesville scored to make it 39-33 at the break.

Coming off an extremely cold-shooting night from the college-length arc in Owensboro, Indiana started off 3-of-14.

Their touch finally kicked in at a critical time early in the second half when Indiana went 5-of-12 from outside.

Indiana led just 43-37 before hitting three 3-pointers in a short span and jumping up 54-39. The lead kept building and a couple of free throws after a coast-to-coast run off a rebound by Roberts, made it 70-47 with just under 10 minutes to play.

"Coach Carlisle, 33-0 at Ben Davis and a state champion, having him as a head coach really set the tone for everybody on the team," Roberts said. "Making sure we were trying to take this as serious as possible."

Mason Jones of Valparaiso gave Indiana a big lift, especially in the second half, to finish with 18 points and seven rebounds while Mr. Basketball Marcus Burton had 26 and six while playing through foul trouble much of the night and showing a deadly mid-range game. Almodovar had 15 points while hitting three 3s.

