Indiana St. ends Illinois baseball’s season in NCAA Regional

LEXINGTON, KY. (WCIA) — Indiana State scored seven runs in the third inning and got a grand slam in the eighth on its way to a convincing 13-2 win over Illinois in an elimination game at the NCAA Lexington Regional Sunday morning.

“We had a terrible outing today and that comes down to you walk a couple guys, you hit a guy,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. “You take away that one inning and it’s probably a much different game but you can’t take it away.”

The Illini (35-21) gave up 12 hits and 13 runs against the Sycamores (44-14), who avenged a 4-1 loss in Friday’s opening round game. Indiana St. stays alive and will face host Kentucky in another elimination game Sunday night. Illinois relied on its offense all season long but in the NCAA tournament, the Illini only managed to score seven runs in three games.

“We probably did press a little bit,” Illinois junior outfielder Ryan Moerman said. “I don’t know, we just kind of got cold, I guess. That happens. We couldn’t, not saying we couldn’t hit, but we didn’t hit to our full potential.”

After starting the season 5-10, Illinois rallied to turn things around on its way to winning the Big Ten regular season championship outright. After going 1-2 in the Big Ten tournament, the Illini got an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, qualifying for the first time since 2019. Their win over Indiana St. on Friday was the first win in the NCAAs since 2015.

“Oh, it awesome,” Moerman said about the team’s season as a whole. “If you look at how we started this year and you would have told me this is how we would have ended up, I would have been smiling ear to ear. It was great. They had a ton of fun this year. So proud of all the guys and what we accomplished.”

