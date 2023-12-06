Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas latest name to hit the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football running back Jaylin Lucas has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Lucas is the 23rd player since the end of the 2023 season to exit the program. The list includes the Hoosiers starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, top receiver Donaven McCulley, leading running back Trent Howland and four of the five starting offensive linemen.

The fall transfer window is open from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2.

"The chance to pursue both my academic and athletic ambitions at Indiana University has been an incredible experience that I deeply appreciate, however, after careful consideration I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility to explore new opportunities for growth and development, both on and off the field," Lucas posted on X. "I'm immensely thankful for the time, guidance, and opportunities provided by Indiana University and will be forever cherish the memories made here."

In 2023, Lucas led the team in all-purpose yards for a second straight season. He had 67 carries for 275 rushing yards, 34 catches for 247 yards and returned 22 kicks for 572 yards. He had five total touchdowns that included a 100-yard return for a score in the season-finale against Purdue.

He started out the season as IU's starting punt returner as well, but turned it over twice and was replaced by DeQuece Carter.

Lucas was named All-Big Ten third team on special teams.

