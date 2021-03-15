Indiana parts ways with Archie Miller
The move comes after a disappointing season by the Hoosiers
Archie Miller, who was fired as Hoosiers men's basketball coach on Monday, finishes his Indiana career with a 67-58 record, 33-44 in Big Ten play.
Under Archie Miller, Indiana ranked in the Top-25 just one time.
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision told to The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not yet been made. Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers and never made the NCAA Tournament though many believed Indiana would have made the 2020 tourney had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.
Perhaps Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner can be a source of motivation for Mike Brey and the 2021-22 Notre Dame men’s basketball team. The age discrepancy between the two — Pastner is 43 and Brey turns 62 this March 22 — is fairly vast, but both had a recent four-year spell that appeared to spell coaching doom. Out of nowhere, Pastner’s Yellow Jackets won the ACC Tournament this year.
Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. One of the first to react was Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who took to Twitter to praise his friend and great rival.
The ACC eliminated its intraconference transfer rule, so players can transfer from one ACC school to another without sitting out a full season.
After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, how to get a printable bracket and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Where will the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament take place?