Indiana’s rebuilt defense passes early test in loss to Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football couldn’t muster up enough offense to shock the world against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hoosiers mostly relied on redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson at quarterback and the results were about what you’d expect from a player getting extended playing time for the first time in his career, but that lackluster offensive effort shouldn’t overshadow the progress coach Tom Allen’s team showed on defense.

Ohio State won 23-3, but Indiana’s defense kept it a one-possession game until midway through the third quarter and the performance should give the fan base some hope for the 2023 season.

Here’s some observations from the loss:

Indiana's Andre Carter (1) pursues Ohio State's Kyle McCord (6) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Is it too early to call Indiana’s transfer portal efforts on defense a success?

Ohio State ran all over Indiana a year ago going up 21-0 before plenty of tailgaters got into their seats.

The Hoosiers first-team defense on Saturday featured transfers at every level including nearly an entirely rebuilt defensive front and it made for a dramatic defense.

Ohio State didn’t have a single explosive play in the first half, was 1 of 6 on third downs and quarterback Kyle McCord faced plenty of pressure from Indiana’s front four, something his predecessor C.J. Stroud didn’t have to worry about last year.

Transfer defensive end Andre Carter, cornerback Nic Toomer and linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar each had standout moments in their IU debuts.

Consider this, last year Indiana gave up 56 points, tied for the most allowed in the series between the teams, and 662 yards, the most allowed by the program during Tom Allen's tenure and most since 2013. Ohio State finished Saturday's game with 380 total yards.

That’s a huge swing.

Indiana offense still has a LONG (yes, all caps) way to go

Brendan Sorsby “won” the starting quarterback competition, but Indiana coaches clearly planned on splitting up the playing time.

Sorsby and Tayven Jackson had nearly identical reps during the pregame and Jackson got into the game before the end of the first quarter after the Hoosiers opened the game with two three-and-outs.

While Jackson didn’t suddenly ignite the offense, he looked more comfortable with the option-heavy game plan. He was decisive with his reads and had the athleticism getting to the edge against an OSU defense that has tremendous speed.

The passing game was virtually non-existent, but that probably isn’t all that much of a surprise given the inexperience of both quarterbacks. That made it hard to judge the new-look wide receiver room since the IU's quarterbacks only attempted 21 passes between the two of them.

Indiana went 24 minutes of game time without a completion at one point, a streak Sorsby broke when he re-entered the game at the end of the third quarter. It was hard to judge Sorsby since most of his 16 attempts came on obvious passing downs late in the game.

That all adds up to a quarterback situation that’s far from settled going into Week 2.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana’s rebuilt defense passes early test in loss to Ohio State