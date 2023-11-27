Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams plans on entering transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football quarterback Dexter Williams is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Williams announced his decision on Sunday with a post on social media in the wake of IU firing coach Tom Allen. The fall window for FBS football players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

“After thorough reflection of my athletic aspirations and future goals, it’s with a mix of gratitude and excitement that I share my decision to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining (three years with medical waiver) to explore opportunities that allow me to highlight my athletic talents,” Williams said, on X.

More: Indiana football coach Tom Allen is out. How much is his buyout?

Fellow quarterback Brendan Sorsby and linebacker Myles Jackson also announced they would be entering the transfer portal on Sunday.

For Williams, it ends an injury-filled four seasons in Bloomington.

The former three-star prospect out of Mount De Sales Academy in Georgia suffered a torn ACL during spring practice in his redshirt freshman year. He worked his way back from the injury only to suffer a second torn ACL a week after making his first career start in the final game of the 2022 season.

“He's such an awesome young man, everybody as teammates and coaches, you are pulling for the kid for what he's been through,” Allen said, earlier this year.

Williams was cleared to play at midseason, but didn’t appear in any games.

With Sorsby and Williams transferring, Indiana only has two scholarship quarterbacks (Tayven Jackson and Broc Lowry) left on the roster. The Hoosiers also have a verbal commitment from three-star Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter out of Ohio.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

