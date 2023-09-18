Indiana QB Tayven Jackson is treating his offensive line to dinner this week, here's why

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football quarterback Tayven Jackson wants to make sure his offensive line knows how much he appreciates them, but that could put a dent in his wallet.

Jackson told reporters on Monday he planned on treated his offensive line to dinner this week after the group didn't allow a sack in a 21-14 loss to Louisville on Saturday in his second career start and he's letting them pick the spot.

The Tennessee transfer listed the early favorite as Texas Roadhouse, but Janko's Little Zagreb and Malibu Grill are also possibilities.

"They can eat whatever they want," Jackson said, with a smile.

Indiana's offensive line has given up two sacks this season, that's tied for 12th out of 133 FBS teams and tied for third in the Big Ten (only Michigan and Rutgers have given up fewer sacks in the conference). Jackson was 24 of 34 for 299 yards with a touchdown and interception against the Cardinals and he's only been sacked once on 65 pass attempts this season.

The dinner is part of a continued effort from IU's new starting quarterback to establish himself as a locker room leader.

"I wasn't here last year, but the talk in the facility is that's huge (improvement) from last year," Jackson said, of the offensive line's play. "When guys do that you got to reward it, that comes with leadership."

Indiana coach Tom Allen said he's impressed with the way Jackson has grown into the role throughout the offseason all while competing for the starting job with Brendan Sorsby, who had an extra year of experience with the Hoosiers.

"I would say since I've been here, he has the potential to be the best verbal leader we've had at that position in all my years here, and I expect him to be that way," Allen said. "I think it comes to him in a very natural way and so that's a good thing. I want that guy to be verbal."

"To me, you have to have a guy that's going to speak with confidence and clarity and articulate the vision of what we want to be able to do, and to be able to motivate and to confront and to encourage and to challenge in that role. We really haven't had that to the extent I think you need it."

Jackson hopes to build his rapport with the defense and special teams in the coming week as well and referred to his teammates multiple times as "my guys."

"I just got to do a better job leading this team and putting this team in the best situation to win," Jackson said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: How Indiana QB Tayven Jackson is rewarding his o-line's early success