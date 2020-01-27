Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey pursuing graduate transfer

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) runs against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Another talented quarterback is available on the transfer market.

Peyton Ramsey, who has made 23 starts for Indiana over the past four seasons, has put his name into the transfer portal, Yahoo Sports can confirm. Ramsey will be eligible immediately with one year to play at his next stop.

Ramsey has started games in each of the last three seasons for the Hoosiers. He appeared in eight games with four starts in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns. He returned as IU’s starter in 2018 and threw for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 starts.

Despite his experience, Ramsey lost the starting job to talented redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. to open the 2019 season. When Penix went down with a season-ending injury, however, Ramsey was thrust back into the starting lineup for the Hoosiers, helping the team reach the eight-win mark for the first time since 1993.

Now, with Penix in place in Bloomington for 2020, Ramsey opted to pursue other options for his final year of college ball. Overall at Indiana, Ramsey threw for 6,581 yards, 42 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 832 yards and 14 scores during that span.

Ramsey immediately becomes one of the most-experienced quarterback options available on the transfer market. Ex-Stanford QB K.J. Costello and ex-Boston College starter Anthony Brown have been available for weeks, while longtime Clemson backup Chase Brice is a more recent addition to the transfer portal. Ramsey should attract plenty of interest.

Other graduate transfer quarterbacks have already found new schools for 2020. That list includes Jamie Newman (Wake Forest to Georgia), D’Eriq King (Houston to Miami), Jake Bentley (South Carolina to Utah) and Feleipe Franks (Florida to Arkansas).

