Indiana preparing to face multiple Ohio State quarterbacks

BLOOMINGTON — The high school film Indiana football coaches have watched in recent weeks had nothing to do with recruiting.

Coach Tom Allen's staff dug up high school film of Ohio State quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to help game plan for the season-opener on Saturday.

While the Buckeyes haven’t announced a starting quarterback yet — coach Ryan Day declined to name a starter during a radio appearance on Monday night — Allen expects both of them to get snaps.

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a play during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

More: Will Indiana’s starting quarterback have to look over his shoulder against Ohio State?

“The unknown to me, when you think about quarterback-wise, we've had — I think it's not very many times that we've had a quarterback that we don't really know a lot about,” Allen said. “... They're also different quarterbacks as well. They have different skill sets. Both can throw the ball extremely well, and one's more athletic than the other one is. From a running perspective, both can elude things.”

“That creates challenges without question, but we're preparing for that. We're preparing for both.”

Ohio State has outscored Indiana 110-21 in the last two matchups between the teams thanks in no small part to the strong play of former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud. He combined for 563 yards (67.8%) with nine touchdowns and no interceptions in the two wins.

Indiana probably isn’t too upset about not having to face Stroud again, but Allen doesn’t think there will be a significant drop off in play with a new face under center.

McCord, a 2021 signee out of St. Joseph’s High School in Pennsylvania, and Brown, a 2022 signee out of Corner Canyon in Utah, were both four-star prospects coming out of high school

Both were ranked in the top 50 recruits overall and top 10 at the quarterback position.

More: Three unanswered questions for Indiana football going into Week 1 of the 2023 season

“They have a standard of how they play, and you've got a consistency in what they're doing offensively,” Allen said.

McCord has the edge in experience with 12 career appearances that includes a start against Akron as a freshman when Stroud was sidelined with an injured shoulder. He has thrown for 606 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown took 15 snaps as OSU’s third-string quarterback last year.

“We'll see how it unfolds, who they're using and how they're using them, and how they use it to modify what they do,” Allen said. “Their system is what it is, and they do a really good job. At the end of the day, you've got to stop it.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana preparing to face multiple Ohio State quarterbacks