Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson won't start against Purdue

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson will come off the bench for a second straight game when the team faces No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall.

Johnson had two points and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench in a 74-62 win over Minnesota after getting ejected in the second half against Rutgers for a low blow.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson called it "in-house" business and declined to discuss it any further when asked about Johnson's status.

The sixth-year senior is averaging 9.2 points and 2.4 assists this season. He missed seven games this year with an ankle injury. The visit to Rutgers was only Johnson's third game back in the lineup. The rest of Indiana's starting lineup remains unchanged with Cupps joining Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana guard Xavier Johnson not in starting lineup against Purdue