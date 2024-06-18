Indiana plays Washington, looks for 4th straight home win

Washington Mystics (2-12, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-10, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -4.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts Washington Mystics trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Fever are 4-6 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 79.3 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Mystics are 2-8 in conference play. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing 82.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Indiana scores 79.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 82.3 Washington gives up. Washington averages 76.1 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 88.9 Indiana gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 85-83 in the last meeting on June 7. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 30 points, and Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mystics. Julie Vanloo is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Mystics: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.