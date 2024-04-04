Indiana plays Oklahoma City in non-conference play

Oklahoma City Thunder (52-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (43-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Oklahoma City meet in non-conference action.

The Pacers are 23-15 in home games. Indiana is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder are 23-16 in road games. Oklahoma City is sixth in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.5.

The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Thunder give up. The Thunder are shooting 49.8% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 49.7% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 121-111 in the last matchup on March 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Myles Turner: out (finger), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (quad), Jalen Williams: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.