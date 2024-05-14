Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction: Who will win Game 5 in NBA playoffs?

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers' best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Knicks is now essentially a best-of-three with the series tied 2-2 after each team won their home games to start the series.

The Pacers head back to Madison Square Garden for Tuesday's Game 5 at 8 p.m. with some momentum after crushing the Knicks 121-89 in Game 4. The Knicks seemed out of gas, having used their starters for heavy minutes throughout the playoffs and playing without forward O.G. Anunoby so they looked as vulnerable as they have at any point in the playoffs. The Pacers held them to just 14 points in the first quarter and 41 points in the first half and had a big enough lead to play the fourth quarter without any of their starters.

However, they know better than to expect the same at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks fans promise to be ruthless, especially after Pacers coach Rick Carlisle's comments about officials following Game 2.

Pacers news: Why the Pacers defense shut down Knicks, Jalen Brunson but didn’t want to talk about it

Here's our prediction for Game 5.

Dustin Dopirak, Pacers beat writer: The Knicks showed real signs of breakdown in Game 4 for the first time in these playoffs. The absence of Anunoby is really costing them something and the Pacers finally had some answers for Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. New York clearly seemed to be in control of the series even through Game 3 when the Pacers needed a miracle shot from Andrew Nembhard to pull off a win, but momentum seems to be much more in Indiana's favor now.

That being said, the series goes back to the Garden and it's hard to imagine that won't energize the Knicks. With the day of rest and the wind of a home crowd at their back, they'll be a different team at home and the Pacers already to know to expect that. Expect to see Brunson back on his game, DiVincenzo back on his, Josh Hart becoming a problem again and probably someone who hasn't seen much time yet drawing some magic from the Garden. (Note to Tom Thibodeau -- there actually are some talented guys on your bench.) The Pacers get to host a Game 6, but they'll have their backs to the wall when they do. Knicks 118, Pacers 110:

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks game prediction for Game 5 of NBA playoff series