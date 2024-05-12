Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction: Who will win Game 4 in NBA playoffs?

INDIANAPOLIS -- It took a nearly miraculous shot from Andrew Nembhard in the game's final 20 seconds, but the Pacers claimed a must-win game on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to cut the Knicks' lead to 2-1 heading into Sunday's Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

So rather than facing a 3-0 series deficit -- which has proven to be insurmountable in the NBA and very rarely surmountable in Major League Baseball and the NHL -- the Pacers have a chance to tie the series if they can hold serve at home.

The Knicks are hobbled with forward O.G. Anunoby expected to miss a second straight game with a hamstring strain, and center Mitchell Robinson, forward Julius Randle and wing Bojan Bogdanovic already out. And now the Pacers are a little dinged up with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton dealing with an ankle sprain, lower back spasms and lower back contusion and forward Aaron Nesmith dealing with shoulder soreness. Both are questionable on the injury report.

Here's our prediction of how Game 4 will go.

Dustin Dopirak, Pacers beat writer: Game 3 was a must-win for the Pacers but so is Game 4, as the Pacers certainly don't want to be going into Madison Square Garden in Game 5 with elimination on the line. They have a lot of motivation to guarantee a Game 6 back in Indy and the home crowd will have it too. Haliburton probably won't be 100% and it's going to take a lot of treatment for him to get to a point where he can be effective, but he clearly wants this bad and he's playing with a level of aggression the Pacers have been waiting all year for him to have. The Pacers finally seem to have an answer for Jalen Brunson in Nesmith and if they can do a little better job of making sure Donte DiVIncenzo doesn't get open looks they might have something going on defense. The Knicks aren't going to go quietly, but it says here the Pacers make sure this series gets to six games. Pacers 120, Knicks 117.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks game prediction for Game 4 of NBA playoff series