Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction: Who will win Game 5 in NBA playoffs?

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time in these playoffs, the Pacers face elimination.

Each step in their path has been a new experience for a group that had never been to the playoffs together before this season and for several individuals who never saw the postseason at all before this year. Fighting with their backs against the wall and the continuation of their season on the line is certainly an experience they wanted to hold off on as long as possible, but the Pacers did manage to make it through the whole first round against the Bucks without ever getting to that point.

The Knicks have a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals going into Friday's 8:30 p.m. Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, so the Pacers at least have home court advantage for the experience.

"It's the first elimination game that we've faced so there's always a high level of urgency," coach Rick Carlisle said. "When you're facing the ending of your season, it should be at a fever pitch."

The Pacers are coming off one of their worst performances in these playoffs, a 121-91 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 in which they were outrebounded 53-29. In Game 4, they seemed to bring a higher level of intensity to the game than a New York team that seemed out of gas. In Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, the roles were very clearly reversed.

"(Expletive) play hard," Carlisle said. "That's what we gotta do. That's what New York did in Game 5."

Here's our prediction for Game 6.

Dustin Dopirak, Pacers beat writer: We have seen very clearly so far this series that momentum doesn't matter nearly as much as home court. The home team is 5-0 in this series and being in front of the home crowd has allowed each team to brush off shaky to down right brutal performances as they put them past themselves like they never happened. The Pacers looked like a totally different team in Games 3 and 4 than they did in Games 1 and 2 and the Knicks looked like a totally different team in Game 5 than they did in Game 4.

The Pacers have proven time and time again this season that they are very good at brushing off bad performances and they can have a total dud of a performance and immediately follow that with something special, especially in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They haven't lost at home since March 18 and they're 5-0 at Gainbridge in the playoffs. They seem particularly motivated after being pushed around, especially on the glass in Game 5, so it says here that in Game 6 they'll change that around entirely. They've done a good job on the glass prior to Tuesday, so we're guessing they will again and that Tyrese Haliburton will also find a way to create enough space around Miles McBride to make something happen and that there will be a Game 7 on Sunday: Pacers 125, Knicks 117

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks game prediction for Game 6 of NBA playoff series