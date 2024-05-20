Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA Playoffs Game 1?

The No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers and No. 1 seed Boston Celtics play Tuesday, May 21 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals 2024 NBA Playoffs series.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time (8 p.m. Eastern time) and can be seen on ESPN (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the NBA playoff game?

Check out these NBA Playoffs picks and predictions for the Eastern Conference matchup.

The Celtics are a 9.5-point favorite over the Pacers in NBA Playoffs odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boston is -450 on the moneyline. Indiana is +340.

The over/under for the game is set at 221.5 points.

ESPN: Celtics have a 72.1% chance to beat Pacers in Game 1

The site gives Indiana a 27.9% shot at defeating Boston in the first game of the NBA Playoffs series.

Sports Betting Dime: Celtics 124.5, Pacers 117.8

The site's formula predicts that the Celtics will beat the Pacers in Game 1 of their NBA postseason series on Tuesday.

Odds Trader: Celtics 114, Pacers 105

The site predicts that Boston will defeat Indiana in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs series, with a final score of 114-105.

Will the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers win Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs? NBA picks, predictions and odds weigh in on Tuesday's game.

Sportsbook Wire: Celtics 123, Pacers 111

It writes: "The 120.6 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.4 more points than the Pacers allow (120.2). When Boston totals more than 120.2 points, it is 28-11-1 against the spread and 36-4 overall. Indiana is 42-24 against the spread and 46-20 overall when it scores more than 109.2 points."

