Victor Oladipo apparently really, really wanted out of Indianapolis

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Victor Oladipo was eager to get out of Indianapolis last season.

So much so, apparently, that the Pacers star would frequently ask opposing players if he could come play with them during games — even if his own teammates were around.

From the Indianapolis Star:

It happened vs. the Toronto Raptors. It happened vs. the Miami Heat. It happened vs. the New York Knicks.

“Can I come play with y’all?” Or some iteration of that puzzling statement.

That’s what Victor Oladipo said — in front of Indiana Pacers teammates — increasing the agitation with the star guard in the locker room, three league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told IndyStar.

Oladipo headed for free agency in 2021

Oladipo played in just 19 games for the Pacers last season, and returned to the floor just 13 games before the NBA suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic while recovering from a quad injury he suffered the year prior.

The 28-year-old averaged 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, though he nearly didn’t go with the Pacers down to Florida to finish the season in a bubble — initially deciding to opt out of the season before changing his mind at the last minute.

Oladipo has one year left on his four-year, $85 million deal, and is up for an extension this year before he hits free agency next year. The NBA is set to kick off its 72-game season on Dec. 22.

Now, Oladipo may not feel the urgency to get out of Indiana like he once used to. It’s not clear when exactly he made those comments. But if your star point guard is asking others to help him escape — joking or not — you’d want to do something about that sooner rather than later.

Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers
Victor Oladipo reportedly would frequently ask other teams if he could “come play with y’all” during games last year. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Masters Day 2: Tiger Woods rides hot start into second round of title defense at Augusta

    Tee times for Friday at Augusta will start a little later after Thursday's rain delay.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend thought he could beat her at tennis; it didn't go well

    It has to go over the net, Cordae.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'

    Bryson DeChambeau isn’t afraid to let it rip — with his clubs or his mouth. The reigning U.S. Open champion raised eyebrows at Augusta National when he said he thought of the par-72 course as a par 67 because of his ability to reach the par 5s in two shots and the 350-yard, par-4 third in one.

  • A quirk in the Masters rulebook could leave favorite Bryson DeChambeau struggling on the greens

    Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be dominant off the tees this weekend at the Masters, but it's his play on the greens that will make or break him.

  • Longtime Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman dies at age 45

    John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.

  • Breaking down the NBA free-agent shooting guard market

    DeMar DeRozan could lead a potentially deep class of two guards.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • 10 trade possibilities for disgruntled Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook

    Houston, we have a problem. The Rockets are imploding.

  • The Masters 2020: Second-round tee times, TV and streaming info from Augusta National

    Paul Casey holds the overnight lead at Augusta; roughly half the field still needs to complete first round before Friday's second round can begin.

  • Report: Mike Conley declining early termination option on Jazz contract

    Jazz point guard Mike Conley could earn $34,502,132 next season or –

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night

    Danny Ainge is no stranger to Draft night deals. And considering he's armed with three first-round picks as well as a second, could he make more trades next week? Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder identify some targets the Celtics could trade for.