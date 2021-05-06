Indiana Pacers suspend assistant coach Greg Foster, fine center Goga Bitadze for argument

The Indiana Pacers are suspending assistant Greg Foster for one game and fining center Goga Bitadze for their argument on the court Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar.

ESPN first reported the news. The Pacers will play the Atlanta Hawks and former coach Nate McMillan at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sacramento's Maurice Harkless got a second-chance dunk in the third quarter and Foster scolded Bitadze for offering little resistance. Bitadze responded with a 3-pointer and, running back down the court, appeared to say, "Sit the (expletive) down," to Foster. That set off Foster.

When play stopped with 2:26 to go in the third quarter, a heated exchange occurred between Foster and Bitadze. Myles Turner appeared to have to hold Foster back to prevent the situation from escalating.

IndyStar first reported issues of tension and poor communication in the Pacers' locker room in March and this incident reinforced that notion.

Coach NatBjorkgren did his best to downplay the incident after the game.

“We’re in a frustrating stretch here, a lot going on with the challenges of navigating through the season,” he said. “The competitive juices are flowing. Things like that will happen.”

The first-year head coach said he spoke with Foster and Bitadze after the game, and would speak with them again to get more details about what transpired.

“I’m going to find out exactly what was said and in what way. They’re both trying so hard. They’re both competitive,” he said. “They both want what’s best for the team, and it didn’t happen that way. It boiled over a little bit.”

