The Indiana Pacers are a real test for the Boston Celtics, who can damage an opposing ball club in a hurry if the pace gets out of control or defensive focus lapses more than a few possessions. On the latest edition of “The Garden Report” podcast from CLNS Media’s East Boston Studios, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell react to the Pacers’ victory over the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They discuss the Celtics’ upcoming matchup against the Pacers and whether Boston needs star big man Kristaps Porzingis for the series. They also analyze Tyrese Haliburton’s inconsistency, the challenges Boston might face without Porzingis, and whether Indiana poses a real test for the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

