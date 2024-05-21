The Indiana Pacers should not be a problem for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals

The Indiana Pacers should not be a problem for the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals. And while it is important to note that this does not mean that the Pacers will be a pushover for the Celtics (Boston played them to a tight 3-2 record in the league’s 2023-24 regular season when you include their results from the in-season tournament), it is to say that the Celtics should not need more than 6 games (maybe just 5) to win the series.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, recently weighed in one why they believe Boston should make quick work of Indiana in the East finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear why they think this is the case.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire