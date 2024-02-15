Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller signs contract extension with TNT Sports

Legendary Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller will be staying with TNT as a broadcaster.

On Thursday, TNT Sports announced a multiyear renewal agreement with Miller that will extend his affiliation with TNT to more than 25 years.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have two constants in my adult life: 18 years with the Indiana Pacers and 19+ years with TNT Sports. Excited to be back and proud to be part of this amazing TEAM, let’s keep chasing history together," Miller said.

Miller played with the Pacers from 1987 to 2005. During that time, he was a five-time NBA All-Star. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

'I said it? I meant it': Reggie Miller, the Oscar-worthy NBA trash talker, has no regrets

"We’re so fortunate to have Reggie as a part of our TNT Sports family," said Nate Smeltz, SVP, Talent Relations & Global Communications, TNT Sports. "There is no finer ambassador for the NBA and everything we bring with our coverage of the league, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship for many years to come."

Miller, who serves as a game analyst for NBA on TNT's regular season, is in his 19th season with TNT Sports. He has called more than 650 national NBA regular season and playoff games.

Miller will also call his 17th NBA All-Star Game for TNT this Sunday in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Reggie Miller: Pacers legend signs contract extension with TNT Sports