All three Holiday brothers set to take the court together for the first time ever in New Orleans

Aaron Holiday (C) poses with brothers Justin Holiday and Jrue Holiday during the 2018 NBA draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

For the first time in their respective, lengthy basketball careers, all three Holiday brothers will be on the court at the same on Saturday night.

Aaron and Justin Holiday will travel with the Indiana Pacers to take on Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. Due to the age difference between the brothers — Justin is 30, while Aaron is 23 — the three have never played in the same game before, even as children.

“It’s obviously going to be huge,” Justin said, via The Athletic. “We haven’t spoken about it much, but I know we’re really, really excited about it.”

The three brothers, who went to the same high school in the Los Angeles area, all found their way to the league through Pac-12 programs — with Aaron and Jrue going to UCLA and Justin to Washington.

Jrue is now in his 11th season in the league, his seventh with the Pelicans, and is averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 assists per game. Justin has bounced around more, having played for seven different teams over seven seasons. Aaron is in just his second season in the league, and averaging 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds mainly off the bench in Indiana — and was actually the main reason Justin decided to sign with the Pacers this offseason.

“We all know how long my free agency took, and the Pacers obviously being a contender every year and going to the playoffs, and then also them having my brother was something that was very, very enticing for me,” Justin said after signing. “To be able to be a part of that culture and play with my brother, I think it made it pretty simple where I needed to go.”

Though he’s only coached two of the brothers — Justin while an assistant at Golden State and Jrue in New Orleans — Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry had nothing but good things to say about the family.

“If you meet the mom and the dad, it really isn’t a surprise that their sons are where they are right now,” Gentry said. “I think they’ve done an outstanding job … It’s not so much the athletic things, it’s the kind of kids that they are, the kind of [people] that they are. They’ve done a great job in that department, and they have also created three really great athletes.”

The Pacers are in a much better spot so far this season, having gotten off to a 21-11 start while sitting right in the mix in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans, however, are at the bottom of the Western Conference with just nine wins.

Regardless of how Saturday night’s game turns out, though, the brothers are just happy to be back together again.

“All in one game, that’s cool,” Jrue said. “That’s really cool. Hopefully, the next thing is we play on the same team — all three of us.”

