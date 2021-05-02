Indiana Pacers come close to NBA record in trouncing Oklahoma City Thunder

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
The Indiana Pacers came close to recording the biggest victory in NBA history in trouncing the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home court on Saturday.

The Pacers – ninth in the Eastern Conference to Oklahoma’s 13th in the West – made their highest score since joining the league in 1976 in winning by a staggering 57 points – 152-95. They beat their previous best score of 150, set in 1982.

With only four minutes remaining, the Pacers led by 67 points – one off the NBA’s record margin set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Miami Heat in 1991 – before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double – in the first half alone – before ending with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.

LaMelo Ball returned from a lengthy injury to help the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons.

The rookie of the year candidate had missed 21 games with a broken wrist, but played 28 minutes for 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Terry Rozier led the way with 29 points while Miles Bridges had 27 for the Hornets, as the East’s eighth-placed team beat its bottom side, who had 25 points from Frank Jackson.

Steph Curry surged to score 23 points in the third quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-87 win at the Houston Rockets.

Curry ended with 30 points for the match and was not even needed in the fourth quarter after the Warriors – down 55-49 at half-time – dominated Houston 39-12 in the third term.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Golden State, while Kevin Porter Jnr and Kenyon Martin Jnr each had 16 points for Houston.

In other games, the Miami Heat won 124-107 at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic held on for a 112-111 home win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans won 140-136 in overtime at the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 108-97, the Dallas Mavericks edged the visiting Washington Wizards 125-124, the Utah Jazz won 106-102 at home to the Toronto Raptors, and the Denver Nuggets won 110-104 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

