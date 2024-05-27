Indiana (Pa.) baseball team claims 1st regional title and berth in College World Series

INDIANA, Pa. – The Indiana University of Pennsylvania baseball team defeated Seton Hill 7-4 Sunday in the final game of the 2024 NCAA Division II Super Regional series, advancing to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Indiana (38-16) kept Seton Hill (41-17) off the board over the final five innings of the game as Bryce Devan whirled 3 2/3 innings of stellar relief. Elijah Dunn delivered the go-ahead double in the sixth inning, pushing the Crimson Hawks ahead for good at 5-4.

Indiana is led by third-year coach Steve Kline, who logged 11 years in Major League Baseball as a left-handed reliever. Kline pitched for Baltimore, Cleveland, Montreal, St. Louis and San Francisco.

Dunn's double made it 5-4 and Brady Yard provided some insurance with a hit through the left side in the next trip to the plate. The Crimson Hawks tacked on one more run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Peyton Johnson for the final 7-4 margin.

Harrison Pontoli posted three hits from the leadoff spot, scoring twice at the top of the Indiana order. Johnson added three more hits, while Dunn played a big role after entering as a pinch runner with two hits and two runs scored.

Jake Black dealt 5 1/3 innings on the mound for Indiana with four punchouts. He was tagged for four runs on eight hits, giving way to Devan. Devan allowed just one Seton Hill hit over the final 3 2/3 innings. He struck out the side to finish out the ninth inning.

Indiana continues its outstanding season Point Loma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.

Dunn (Mainline Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League), Mark Edeburn (Johnstown Mill Rats), Branden Kanick (O in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League), Brook Williamson (Forest Hills graduate, Mainline Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League) and Brady Yard (Laurel Auto Group in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League) have local ties on the Crimson Hawks roster. Somerset Area graduate Eric Costea is an assistant coach.